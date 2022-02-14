Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Dollar General in Asheville

Suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General in Asheville (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police need help identifying a man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Sunday evening.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were dispatched to Dollar General located on Fairview Road around 8:23 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery.

Police said a man entered the store around 8:12 p.m. He went to make a purchase just a few minutes later, pulled out a gun and demanded the cash in the register from the clerk.

The man left the store on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers described the suspect as a thin white male with long brown hair, about 5’ 8”, wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, a dark beanie, black gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.