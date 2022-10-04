ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30.

Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.

Grant is a white male that is 5’8″, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tyler Nathaniel Grant (Asheville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110..

Or you can submit an anonymous tip by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.