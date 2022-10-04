ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30.
Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
Grant is a white male that is 5’8″, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110..
Or you can submit an anonymous tip by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.