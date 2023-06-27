Zosulwa Mpofu, of Asheville, has been missing since March 23, 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the APD, Zosulwa Mpofu, 46, was last seen on March 23, 2023 near the 40 block of Miller Street in Asheville.

Mpofu is described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing about 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Mpofu is known to drive a 2011 Acura RDX.

Anyone with information about Mpofu’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also call at (828) 252-1110 or download the “Asheville PD” app.