LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A search for a suspect is underway following an armed robbery at Dollar General Friday night in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department said the incident happened before 9 p.m. at the Dollar General near Ingles.

According to officers, a man in a hoodie and mask reportedly went into the store and demanded money before leaving the area in a grey vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers are investigating the robbery and need the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or robbery is asked to contact the Laurens Police Department.