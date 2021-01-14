Police seek to ID armed robbery suspect in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect in Simpsonville.

The Simpsonville Police Department said the incident happened on Jan. 14 at 2:12 p.m. when the man entered the Check into Cash on Fairview Rd. He brandished a handgun, demanded money and left in the pictured vehicle.

The suspect has distinct tattoos on the right side of his neck and a beard, police said. If anyone has information related to the identity of this suspect, you’re asked to contact Inv. James Donnelly of the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.

Any tip can be anonymous and be submitted through CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 23-CRIME (232-7563) or www.23crime.com.

