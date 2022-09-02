ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting Thursday that injured a 14-year-old student appears to be accidental.

We previously reported that Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a 14-year-old student was shot in the area.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot.

Investigators later learned that the teenager was shot inside a residence in the Erskine area.

The teenager was treated and released from Mission Hospital.

The Asheville Police Department said the shooting is still under investigation.