ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The police arrested a fourth suspect Tuesday wanted for breaking and entering into a business last month in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department served 37-year-old James Franklin Hairr with nine open warrants and other charges near South Tunnel Road around 2 p.m.

Officers said Hairr initially refused to share his identity, but the police soon realized who he was and arrested him.

We previously reported, Hairr was wanted for possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, resist, delay, and/or obstruct law enforcement, larceny after breaking & entering and felony breaking & entering.

According to the police, four people broke into a business in the 100 block of South Tunnel Road on April 21st. The suspects left with more than $10,000 in merchandise and attempted to destroy the alarm system while inside.

Patrol officers were walking around the area when they saw Mandy Blair Dixon, 36, Jamie Jean Furr, 39, and Franklin Hairr, 37, with some of the business’s property.

Police took Dixon and Furr into custody.

Hairr ran away from the scene, police said.

Through the investigation, officers learned that Hairr was recently charged with assault on a woman and common law robbery in an unrelated assault and robbery crime in the area.

Hairr was charged with felony breaking & entering, larceny after breaking & entering, possession of burglary tools, assauolty on a female, common law robbery, second-degree trespassing, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, resist, two counts of delay or obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia according to police.

He was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a $87,000 bond.