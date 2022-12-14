SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused in a deadly August 2021 shooting in Spartanburg was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Spartanburg Police said 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark has been charged with murder in the death of Leonard Lyles III.

Clark was arrested around 1:30 p.m. at a McDonald’s on New Cut Road, according to police.

Investigators said Clark shot Lyles along Oliver Street on August 28. 2021. Lyles died at the hospital from his injuries just over a month later.

In a statement, the Spartanburg Police Department acknowledged the pain and suffering felt by the family of Lyles since his death, along with their commitment to assisting with the investigation.

“Mr. and Mrs. Lyles have demonstrated strength, patience, and faith in their belief that one day their son’s killer would be identified,” the statement continued.

Family members offered an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Lyles’ death.

Clark is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.