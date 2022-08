CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody following a chase from North Carolina into Cherokee County Friday afternoon.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, the suspect started shooting at law enforcement in North Carolina.

Law enforcement then chased the suspect into Cherokee County on Interstate 85 southbound, where they took them into custody.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.