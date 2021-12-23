Police: Suspicious package found at downtown Greenville bus station

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police said they are investigating a suspicious package at the Greenlink Transit Center in downtown Thursday afternoon.

The Greenville Police Department received a call at 4:15 p.m. about a suspicious package inside the bus station.

According to Greenville Police, a man has been arrested that told others there was a bomb in the box.

Several roads around the area are blocked off including West Washington Street, South Laurens Street, South Richardson Street, and West McBee Avenue.

Greenville Fire Department, EMS, and Bomb Squad are on the scene as well as the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

