SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department will host a Pill Take Back Day event Saturday in Spartanburg.

The department said police will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to conduct a prescription drug “take-back” initiative.

According to the police department, for 11 years, the event has given the public the opportunity twice a year to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Americans should not dispose unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, the police department said. Both methods pose potential safety and health hazards to the community.

Police cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. Only pills or patches are accepted.

The event will take place at the CVS Pharmacy at 87 Garner Road.

The police said the service is free and anonymous to the public.