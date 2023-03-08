SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police, along with the American Association of Retired Persons and Shred Away will host a shred event on Thursday in Spartanburg.

The event will take place in the parking lot of City Hall located at 145 W Broad Street between 9 a.m. to noon to give citizens an opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive documents.

A drive-thru line will be set up to collect and shred items in the lower parking lot near the Spartanburg Fire Division.

Individuals are allowed to bring up to three boxes of paper materials to be shredded.

There is no cost to the public.