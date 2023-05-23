A police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver while the officer directed traffic in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer’s vehicle was struck by a drunk driver while he directed traffic in Greenwood yesterday.

Around midnight, an officer with the Greenwood Police Department was outside of his car directing traffic on bypass 25 near the intersection of Henderson Ave. The department said the officer activated the blue lights and positioned his vehicle to block a tree that fell into the roadway.

A female driver reportedly disregarded all warning lights and hit the officer’s car at a high rate of speed. It was later determined that the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The officer involved was uninjured.