FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fountain Inn Police Department is warning drivers to be careful after someone pretending to be a police officer pulled drivers over last weekend.

The department said the person initiated traffic stops in a vehicle with a single, steady blue light.

When police pull someone over, the department said, drivers should see blue and white lights flashing in a pattern and hear a loud siren.

If a driver is pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and is suspicious of a traffic stop, they should call 911 or the department’s non-emergency number 864-862-4461, slow down, turn their vehicle’s hazard lights and look for a safe, well lit area to pull over.