SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – As Americans everywhere shop for and ship holiday gifts, porch pirates and other criminals pose the threat of stealing holiday cheer.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Spartanburg Police Major Art Littlejohn said of porch piracy.

Littlejohn said shipping companies are working more closely nowadays with police to track and recover stolen items. However, he said, package recipients can play a role in safe deliveries.

Littlejohn recommended the following options for those planning to ship or receive gifts this holiday season:

require a signature upon delivery

ask your courier to deliver your parcel to a side door or back door

opt to pick up your parcel from your courier’s office or drop box

ask your neighbors to watch out for incoming packages

Littlejohn recommended calling police if you become a victim of porch piracy.

However, thieves are not the only threat during the holidays, particularly for those planning to travel.

Littlejohn said criminals can track social media posts to break into homes or cars while posters are abroad. He recommended saving posts about trips until after the trip.

He also recommended setting homes’ lights to timers to give the illusion somebody is home.