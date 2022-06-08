GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said auto thefts and break-ins have increased significantly over the past 30 days.

Police said autobreakings are up to 96 percent with 102 break-ins and auto thefts are up 19 percent with 32 auto thefts.

The vehicles were unlocked in 75 percent of autobreaking cases, police said. In 22 percent of auto theft cases, the cars were unlocked and the keys were inside.

Police said it is essential for individuals to lock their cars, take their keys with them and hide any valuables so they are not visible to anyone looking in the vehicle.

Officers said some of the “hotspots” for autobreakings are apartment complexes near Haywood Mall, Cleveland Park and Green Avenue.

“Hotspots” for auto thefts include apartment complexes on Haywood Road and apartment complexes on Century Drive, Century Circle, Villa Road and Verdae Boulevard.