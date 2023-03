GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a woman they said assaulted an employee at the Haywood Mall with a trash can.

The assault happened in the food court of the mall on February 25, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Officers said a woman wearing a red and tan jacket assaulted an employee with a small metal trash can.

Police said the woman left the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information on her identity if asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.