POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Some crops were killed in Polk County this week when the area flooded following heavy rains. A farmer told 7NEWS he lost all of his tomato crops when the storm came through Monday night.

“No matter what you’re growing, when you get saturations like that, you can always count on probably 30 percent loss [of crops],” Scott Welborn, North Carolina State’s Cooperative Extension Director in Polk County, said. “That’s a big deal.”

Welborn works with local farmers, advising them on how to care for their crops throughout the year. He said rain puts crops at risk of being killed by fungal diseases, including Southern Wilt and Southern Blight.

“Rain is always a good thing, but it can also be a bad thing,” Welborn said. “When we have so much like this with multiple inches, the soil gets saturated, which activates a lot of fungal diseases. We’ll see that after the storm. That’ll happen with tomato and melon crops.”

“Southern Blight can cause complete death very quickly,” he added. “The field can look perfect one day and then the next be wilted.”

To prevent crops from being killed by fungal diseases, Welborn advises farmers to apply fungicides as soon as the rain stops.

Welborn also said the rain can damage hay.

“Our biggest crop in Polk County is hay,” he said. “As it lays on the ground during a storm like this, the farmers can’t get in there and bail it. It gets so wet. Even if it tries to redry, you can get a lot of mold growth in there. So, a lot of that hay is pretty much lost.”

With crops lost to the floods, Welborn said residents could see local prices increase.

“That does reduce the amount of local fresh crops on the market, which can increase the price,” he said.