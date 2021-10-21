Polk Co. deputy terminated, charged over timesheet discrepancy

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was terminated and charged for discrepancy on his timesheets Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office became aware of the discrepancy of a patrol deputy, formally assigned to the School Resources Division Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the District Attorney’s Office and the NC State Bureau
of Investigation (SBI).

On Wednesday, Deputy James Cox’s employment with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was terminated.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cox was charged with one county of obtaining property by false pretenses.

