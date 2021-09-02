Polk County Schools temporarily close due to COVID-19, set to reopen Wednesday

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Schools in Polk County are closing temporarily beginning Friday due to COVID-19.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Polk Central Elementary School, Polk County Middle School and Polk County High School will be temporary closed from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7.

Students will return to instruction at school on Sept 8.

The superintendent said these temporary closures will help them recover from staffing deficits, mitigate the increasing numbers of positive cases, allow completion of existing investigations and get students back on campus from quarantines.

According to the school district, there will be no school assignments or instructional expectations for students for the two missed school days.

Families can pick up free lunches for students 18 and under from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Polk Central Elementary School on Friday and Tuesday.

Coaches will communicate with players regarding the status of athletic teams. Teachers and staff at these sites will operate on a workday schedule both days.