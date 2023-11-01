GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Polling locations have been modified for the upcoming elections in Greenville County.
According to the Director of Election in Greenville County, voters need to be aware of a possible new voting location after a recent change.
Not everyone in Greenville County will be voting this election year.
The following elections will be happening in the following cities:
- City of Foutain Inn
- City of Greenville
- City of Greer
- City of Mauldin
- City of Simpsonville
- City of Travelers Rest
The following elections will be happening in the following public service districts:
- Belmont Fire
- Berea
- Brookfield Tax
- Canebrake Fire
- Dunkin Chapel Fire
- Foothills Fire
- Gantt Fire
- Glassy Mountain Fire
- Gowensville Fire
- Lake Cunningham Fire
- Marietta Water-Fire-Sewer
- NorthGreenville Fire
- Parker Sewer-Fire Sub-District
- Slater Marietta Fire
- South Greenville Fire
- Taylors Fire
- Tigerville Fire
- Wade Hampton Fire
- Spartanburg County School District 1 (Gowensville area)
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Election officals are asking for people to check before you head out to the polls. To gind your polling location, click here.