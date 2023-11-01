GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Polling locations have been modified for the upcoming elections in Greenville County.

According to the Director of Election in Greenville County, voters need to be aware of a possible new voting location after a recent change.

Not everyone in Greenville County will be voting this election year.

The following elections will be happening in the following cities:

  • City of Foutain Inn
  • City of Greenville
  • City of Greer
  • City of Mauldin
  • City of Simpsonville
  • City of Travelers Rest

The following elections will be happening in the following public service districts:

  • Belmont Fire
  • Berea
  • Brookfield Tax
  • Canebrake Fire
  • Dunkin Chapel Fire
  • Foothills Fire
  • Gantt Fire
  • Glassy Mountain Fire
  • Gowensville Fire
  • Lake Cunningham Fire
  • Marietta Water-Fire-Sewer
  • NorthGreenville Fire
  • Parker Sewer-Fire Sub-District
  • Slater Marietta Fire
  • South Greenville Fire
  • Taylors Fire
  • Tigerville Fire
  • Wade Hampton Fire
  • Spartanburg County School District 1 (Gowensville area)

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Election officals are asking for people to check before you head out to the polls. To gind your polling location, click here.