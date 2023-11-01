GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Polling locations have been modified for the upcoming elections in Greenville County.

According to the Director of Election in Greenville County, voters need to be aware of a possible new voting location after a recent change.

Not everyone in Greenville County will be voting this election year.

The following elections will be happening in the following cities:

City of Foutain Inn

City of Greenville

City of Greer

City of Mauldin

City of Simpsonville

City of Travelers Rest

The following elections will be happening in the following public service districts:

Belmont Fire

Berea

Brookfield Tax

Canebrake Fire

Dunkin Chapel Fire

Foothills Fire

Gantt Fire

Glassy Mountain Fire

Gowensville Fire

Lake Cunningham Fire

Marietta Water-Fire-Sewer

NorthGreenville Fire

Parker Sewer-Fire Sub-District

Slater Marietta Fire

South Greenville Fire

Taylors Fire

Tigerville Fire

Wade Hampton Fire

Spartanburg County School District 1 (Gowensville area)

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Election officals are asking for people to check before you head out to the polls. To gind your polling location, click here.