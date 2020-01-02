Polling place changes for more than 100,000 potential voters in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County released information Thursday about several temporary polling places to be set up for upcoming special elections.

According to the release, there will be 45 temporary polling locations set up, which could affect more than 100,000 potential voters.

The polling locations usually held in schools will not be available, according to the release. There will also be a few polling places that will not be available due to construction or other conflicts.

The temporary polling places will be set up for the following elections:

January 7 – Republican Primary for Greenville County Sheriff

February 29 – Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary

March 10 – Special Election for Greenville County Sheriff

The polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election days.

Click here to see all of the polling locations and changes.