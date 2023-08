ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they found a pony running loose and are trying to locate its owner.

Deputies said that the pony was running near the 500 Block of Hall Road. Deputies said that the pony is now secured and safe.

If you have any information regarding the pony or if you are the original owner, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.