HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Poplar Drive Fire was 434 acres in size and 30 percent contained at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

As the wildfire entered its second week, hope was high that favorable weather conditions would aid in the containment effort.

The fire had grown to 434 acres Thursday because of a successful controlled-burn operation, Forest Service Incident Commander Kevin Harvell said.

Friday brought light rain to the area, lowering area visibility but aiding in firefighters’ efforts.

Harvell said the favorable weather conditions allowed crews to strengthen lines.

“We’re going to be with this fire until we’re well above 90 percent,” he said, “just making sure that we’ve got all those hot spots out.”