GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A popular brewery has announced that they are closing its doors after at least a decade of service.

Brewer 85 made its announcement and issued the following statement on Facebook and Twitter.

We’ve had a lot of fun and shared some amazing times with y’all over the past decade. We are so lucky to have experienced the journey of Brewery 85 with Greenville. We made some amazing beer, met some great people, and had a lot of fun. Thank you to everyone that made our dream possible. This will be the last week to come visit our brewery and taproom. Auf Wiedersen, y’all! Brewery 85

Brewery 85 is located on Whitlee Court in Greenville. There is no reason listed for the closing at this time.