GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A popular brewery will shut its doors for good this week.

Brewery 85 announced on Tuesday it is permanently closing after more than a decade in business.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and shared some amazing times with y’all over the past decade. We are so lucky to have experienced the journey of Brewery 85 with Greenville. We made some amazing beer, met some great people, and had a lot of fun,” said the business in a Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone that made our dream possible. This will be the last week to come visit our brewery and taproom. Auf Wiedersen, y’all!”

In an email to 7NEWS the brewery said it has been sold, but could not offer more details.

Brewery 85 will close for good at 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will be open 4 – 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.