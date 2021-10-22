PorchFest to highlight historic Greenville homes, musicians

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It will be a day full of music in one of Greenville’s most historic neighborhoods. The first ever Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest is on Sunday.

The event kicks off 2:00 p.m. for the porch of 402 Hampton Avenue and will last until 5 p.m.

PorchFest features historic homes in the neighborhood as well as local musicians. There will be 14 bands performing on 7 historic porches throughout the area.

Organizers say this is a great way for people to experience a part of Greenville they may not normally see.

“The Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood is rich in history, I think we date back to 1850 and so we really have a deep love for the community and wanted to create an experience for individuals to come out enjoy a little bit of history and really showcase some of the incredible musical talent we have here in the upstate,” Amy Connor of the Hampton-Pinckney Porch Fest Planning Committee, said.

There’s also a kick off brunch at Cook’s Station on Sunday. You can find a map of the porches and a schedule of events here.

