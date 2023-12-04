LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of South Carolina Highway 56 in Laurens County will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the highway will be closed to allow for environmental work following a fuel spill.

Work is expected to be completed this month, the SCDOT said.

Drivers on S.C. 56 will be detoured via Greenplain Road and S.C. 72 to avoid the closure. The SCDOT is asking drivers in the area to slow down and follow signage for the detours.