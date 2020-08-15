Portion of I-385 at I-85 closed for weekend due to construction

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Interstate 385 will be closed over the weekend in both directions at Interstate 85 due to construction.

The closure, as part of the 85-385 Gateway Project, is to allow construction adjustments to the bridge over I-85.

The road will be closed to traffic from 9:00pm on August 14 through 8:00pm on August 16.

Drivers headed southbound on I-385 will be detoured to Exit 35 (Woodruff Road) and will follow signs to I-385 southbound.

Northbound drivers will be detoured to I-85 northbound where they can turn around at Exit 56 (Highway 14).