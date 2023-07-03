BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Interstate 26 near Biltmore Park has been backed up for hours.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the interstate has been completely closed from mile marker 33 to mile marker 37.

NCDOT said the closure is the result of “law enforcement activity” but did not elaborate on what kind of activity closed the highway. 7NEWS reached out to multiple agencies about the closure.

The NC Highway Patrol would only say there is no ongoing threat to the area from the closure.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.