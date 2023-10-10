SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Country Club Road in Spartanburg County will close for two months for construction.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Country Club Road between Union Street and Pine Street in Spartanburg will be closed to traffic beginning October 16.

The road is expected to remain closed for around two months.

The work is part of an improvement project along a 3.3-mile stretch of Country Club Road from Union Street to Clifton-Glendale Road.

The project includes widening and drainage improvements along with a multi-use path along the roadway which will connect to the Mary Black Rail Trail.