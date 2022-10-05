FILE- Crews work on a bridge replacement project along Business 85 in Spartanburg County, May 2022 (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of a Spartanburg County road will close while crews work to demolish a bridge on Business 85.

Howard Street will be closed on consecutive weekends later in October as crews remove the Business 85 bridge over that road.

The street will be closed from October 21 through October 24 and then from October 28 through October 31.

The closures will go from Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

The demolition is part of a two-year project to replace two bridges along Business 85 between Exit 3 (New Cut Road) and Exit 4B (Hearon Circle).

Business 85 is expected to reopen in summer 2023.