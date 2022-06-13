SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A portion of a Spartanburg County road will close for several months while crews work to widen and rebuild the road.

Beginning July 5, Spartanburg County will close a nearly half-mile stretch of Meadowbrook Road between Shelton Drive and Cherry Hill Road.

Crews will work to build a new, wider roadway extending 2,100 feet north from Shelton Drive.

The current 15-foot-wide roadway is being widened to 24 feet and will include a curb and gutters.

Construction is expected to last around six months.

The $1.2 million project is being completed through a partnership with Mark III Properties, according to Spartanburg County.

Mark III Properties is building a new subdivision in the area from East Main Street through Meadowbrook Road.

Signs will be posted beginning next week, warning drivers of the closure.