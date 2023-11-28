GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville will be closed for around one month for repairs along the Reedy River.

The City of Greenville said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail behind First Baptist Greenville, near East Faris Road, is closed for emergency streambank repairs.

A detour is in place to take trail users along East Faris Road to Cleveland Street then back to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

The trail is expected to remain closed until work is completed on December 22, weather permitting.