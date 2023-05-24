(WSPA) – Portions of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg and Greenville counties will undergo construction work over the next 15 months to resurface the roadway.

The repaving and improvement work is expected to begin on May 30. The work is expected to be complete by the end of August 2024.

Motorists will likely encounter lane closures in the areas being resurfaced.

Here are the areas being repaved: