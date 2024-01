TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – Harmon Field Dog Parks in Tryon will be closed for at least a month after a possible case of Parvo.

Polk County Animal Control issued the closure of the dog park to all visitors until further notice.

During the closure, the park will be thoroughly sanitized by the Harmon Field staff.

If you have any questions or concerns in reference to your animals, please contact your veterinarian.