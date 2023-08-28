SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials in Spartanburg unveiled what could be the new design for Morgan Square.

The design was shown during a Spartanburg City Council meeting Monday afternoon.

Plans for Morgan Square include a visitor kiosk with public restrooms, outdoor dining areas, a water feature, and space for festivals and performances.

“We know that not everybody will like every detail but we think we have a workable design for the future,” said Halsey Cook, CEO of Milliken and Company and chairman of the Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee.

Darren Meyer, with planning and design firm MKSK, presented the proposed plan which was made with multiple rounds of public input and meetings involving the Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee.

The group unveiled three potential designs for the square in April and since then have had multiple meetings with the community to get down to one design concept.

The design would keep Main Street closed to traffic and would also close Dunbar Street.

Drivers would still be able to drive between Magnolia Street and Spring Street through the western part of the square.

West Main Street through Morgan Square has been closed to vehicle traffic since May 2020. It was originally closed to accommodate outdoor seating for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

City council voted to keep it closed while plans were made for the future of the square.

Next steps for the project include discussions about costs and funding for the project before work begins.

Designers said they will also continue to work with businesses and other stakeholders to make sure they are part of the process.