(WSPA) – A push of cold air in the upcoming days has brought winter weather advisories in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

7NEWS Meteorologists said a winter storm warning has been issued for Graham and Swain Counties from 1 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday along with a winter weather advisory for Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Jackson and Yancey County.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected and spotty freezing rain could add a light glaze of ice in portions of the mountains of Western NC.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause travel difficulties. Commuters have been advised to drive with caution.

The North Carolina Department of Transporation said crews have sprayed brine solution along US 23 and US 74 in Haywood County and are preparing for the storm by applying more to the primary roads in at least 13 WNC counties.

Upstate precipitation chance is light and liquid according to meteorologists.