PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – With rainy weather and the potential for storms in the Upstate on Thursday morning, it’s important to get prepared, especially if you’ve already had some storm damage.

“The houses that folks are able to stay in that do have roof damage, I think most of them have taken some kind of action to put via tarps on the roof. We want to make sure they have those adequately secured, and try to cover up their belongings as best they can,” said Billy Gibson, Director of Emergency Services for Pickens County.

Pickens County is still buried with destruction and tarps. Pickens County residents are still trying to bounce back after last week’s storms, emergency officials said we should all make sure we are ready for the unexpected.

“Certainly the folks who are still recovering from the past weeks events, they have enough on their plates,” said Mandy McWherter, Regional Communications Director with American Red Cross, SC.

Whether you were affected by a recent storm or not, Red Cross leaders said you should have an emergency plan in place.

“Mobile homes are particularly susceptible to storm damage, so if you can hear thunder, that means that the storm is close enough that you could potentially be impacted by lightning, so you should seek shelter,” McWherter said.

“Seek shelter in something a little more substantial, such as a home or find a low lining area,” said Gibson.

Next, emergency teams said it’s important to make a kit.

“Have adequate food and water and mediation on scene and on hand for their entire family, as well as pets they may have,” Gibson said. “If it should be a larger storm that causes damage to our infrastructure such as water, power, and they could be without a way to cook and without a way to have water–because we have several homes that are on wells. That way they would have the basic necessities, so that they can sustain until we can get that infrastructure repaired,” Gibson said.

Officials also said staying alert is key, like signing up for the county’s CodeRed system.

“They can sign-up for that through our web site. It actually puts an alert to their phone if we have a tornado or severe weather in their area. It’ll send them a text alert and let them know so that they can take shelter,” Gibson said.

“Additionally, a weather radio is great resource to invest in so that you can get those alerts,” McWherter said.

Gibson said it’s also important to keep devices fully charged.

“Make sure that their cell phone is fully charged priority to the storm, that way they can get those alerts. They can also call for help if they should be injured or if there should be damage and they can help check on loved ones that way and let loved ones know that they are okay. That’s what we tend to see power outrage,” Gibson said. “Cell phones start to go dead. Loved ones start to get worried because they can’t reach their family, and that way they can at least make contact,” Gibson said.

“One other thing that we would like to remind folks of, any type of important papers–their insurance policies, medication list, any kind of medical records–we encourage folks to have a copy of that in their homes,” Gibson continued. “Plus store it somewhere else with a hard copy, maybe with a family member or if they have a bank deposit box or something of that nature. Or store it digitally, so they can get their hands on it.”

Gibson also said they are keeping a close eye on the weather, as well.

“We keep our eye on the sky just like everybody else, and try to hope for the best and prepare for the very worst case scenario,” Gibson said.

The American Red Cross encourages everyone to think about items outside your home, that could blow away and cause damage. Leaders also ask you to consider bringing your outside pets inside to keep them safe, if a storm comes.

Click here to learn more about the Code Red System.