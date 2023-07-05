GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Crews are scheduled to begin work Wednesday on a portion of Stone Avenue in Greenville.

Duke Energy said upgrades will be made to the electric grid on Stone Avenue to update power lines and poles, specifically targeting underground improvements.

Driving along the road, you will see old, damaged, and outdated power lines and poles.

“It is truly a hazard,” said Jeffrey Neely, owner of Circa Barbershop on Stone Avenue. “It’s a mess.”

Some of the poles are battered by weather and others are what’s left standing after crashes on the heavily traveled road in Greenville.

“Lots of traffic. Every day, pretty much at all times. It’s worse, I would say, in the mornings and the evenings,” said driver, Blake West.

Beginning Wednesday, Duke Energy said a portion of Stone Avenue will receive overnight improvements to its electric grid.

The work on East Stone Avenue is one of the many projects Duke Energy is undertaking to build a stronger, more reliable energy future for South Carolina. These improvements will build the grid’s capacity and make it more resilient to weather events and support the booming economy of the Upstate. More than anything, we’re making sure there’s power there when customers need it. Duke Energy

Nearby business owners told 7NEWS the upgrades have been needed for a while.

“A lot of times when this power has gone out, it affects us and the nearly 2,000 others in the area. We can’t run our business without power,” said Neely.

For the past several years, Jeffery Neely said they have had several close calls with vehicles crashing into the poles and knocking out power near his barbershop.

“About every third power line there’s a dormant power line standing beside it,” Neely said. “Cars really fly through here and are not super aware and if you hit a curb going 50 miles per hour, you are pretty much going to wreck.”

Duke Energy said that’s a part of the upgrade. They will take the old equipment down and go underground, curbing some of those hazards.

Crews said they plan to add smart technology that will automatically detect future outages and reroute power in order to restore it quicker.

Once completed, they said the upgrades have the potential to avoid some outages altogether, with hopes to keep the lights on and traffic flowing.

Work was scheduled to begin Wednesday and, weather permitting, last through the end of the Summer.

To help lessen the impact on traffic during the day, Duke Energy said crews plan to work overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Over the next several weeks you can expect to see contractors and other crew members making frequent stops. Duke Energy advises you to use extra caution when driving through the area.