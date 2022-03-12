UPDATE (10:42 a.m.) – According to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map, the power has been restored in the Fairforest and Arcadia communities.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Spartanburg County are experiencing a power outage Saturday morning.

According to Duke Energy, the outage is weather-related and crews are working to restore power. There are three different events that are affecting about 900 customers.

The Duke Energy Outage Map is reporting parts of the Fairforest and Arcadia communities are experiencing this outage.

The estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m., officials said.