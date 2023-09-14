SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – OneSpartanburg’s newest program, Power Up Spartanburg, aims to give locally owned businesses a boost through grants, low-interest loans, mentoring and networking.

If you are interested in applying to the program, click here or contact Jay Jenkins, Director of Small and Minority Business Development for OneSpartanburg, at jjenkins@onespartanburginc.com.

Thirty percent of the $665,000 in grants and $10 million in loans are reserved for minority-owned businesses. According to OneSpartanburg, the majority of the 1,100 applicants to the program so far are minority-owned businesses or startups.

“There’s a need. That’s what speaks volumes, that there’s a need for small businesses to get help.,” Jay Jenkins, Director of Small and Minority Business Development for OneSpartanburg said. “That’s what this Power Up is all about: It’s about meeting those businesses where they are.”

Donnie Patterson, owner of outdoor lighting company We Are the Light, received $100,000 in low-interest loans through Power Up.

“It was kind of like a one-stop shop for multiple things,” he said.