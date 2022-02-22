GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Roads will be closed along Augusta Street in Greenville, so Duke Energy can replace poles and overhead lines.

Duke Energy will be working in two locations in the Augusta Street area to replace poles and overhead lines as part of an effort to upgrade capacity and improve reliability.

The City of Greenville said the first location is on McDaniel Avenue, from Augusta Street to Woodland Way, and the second location is on Faris Road, from Augusta Street to Melville Avenue.

(Source: City of Greenville)

Duke Energy crews will be working between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Lane closures will be required.

City officials said drivers should use caution when driving in these areas.