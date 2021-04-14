Power Plant SC aims to plant 3 million trees on Earth Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Earth Day, South Carolina groups will try to set a record for the most trees planted in a single day in America.

The goal is to plant 3 million loblolly pine trees on April 22!

Students from every school district in the state, as well as Boy Scouts, 4H Clubs, Future Farmers of America, churches, non-profits, municipal governments, volunteers and many other partners will join in the effort, too.

The initiative, Power Plant SC, was thought up by SC Floodwater Commission Chairman Tim Milikin, and Governor Henry McMaster has joined in the effort.

Partners hope the effort will educate children about the importance of the environment, and help to stop erosion and flooding in areas all over the state.

“The Floodwater Commission is encouraging every individual and organization that wants to participate to sign up for as many seeds as they would like and join in on the synchronized planting, which will be led and highlighted by a ceremonial seed-and-tree-planting at the Governor’s Mansion the morning of Earth Day,” according to Power Plant SC’s website.

Spartanburg Conservation said an estimated 32,000 trees will be distributed locally during Earth Day.

Seedlings can be pickup at Spartanburg Science Center, Children’s Museum of the Upstate or the Art Walk in downtown Spartanburg. A drive through event will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lake Blalock Park, located at 1925 Sandy Ford Road in Chesnee.

Click here for more information or to get involved.