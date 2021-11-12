Prank at Clemson University sparks safety concerns

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Police said a safety alert on Clemson’s campus was triggered by a prank gone wrong.
Several female students reported they were getting handwritten notes with strange messages from the man pictured below in a residential building.
Clemson University Communications Phillip Sikes said the comments on the notes said things like, “You’re the one, you’re the love of my life, lets run away tomorrow, just very obscure sort of messages.”
After investigating, campus police said it was all a prank.
“He explained there was no ill intent. He was actually making videos for social media distribution,’ Sikes said.
Senior at Clemson Shaianne Polk said she doesn’t find this very funny.
“I don’t think that whoever did that, if it was a prank understands the fears of being a young girl,” Polk said.
The university said the prankster doing it was not a Clemson student.
Police gave the man a trespassing citation.
The university said this is a reminder that students should be vigilant about their surroundings.
“Number one is don’t let someone in the resident’s hall that you don’t know,” Sikes said. “On the surveillance cameras this individual was found entering residence halls just walking in behind students who would hold the door open for them.”
Clemson University said when it happened, they sent out a text message to students and increased their police presence across campus.
Both Clemson University and campus police said no matter how big or small it is, students should always report suspicious activity.