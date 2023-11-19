SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members gathered at the Shaver Recreation Complex in Seneca to hold a prayer vigil for an injured Oconee County deputy.

Corporal Lucas Watts remains hospitalized after being shot while on-duty Thursday afternoon.

“It’s hard to believe this happened to such a great young man. I actually performed the wedding ceremony for Lucas and Haley and just getting their backgrounds,” said James Dyar, pastor at Earles Grove Baptist Church. “He said I definitely see what I am doing is a calling. A calling, not a job, a calling. And that’s what it was.”

It is calling many in the crowd have a personal connection to.

“My dad worked as a Charleston County sheriff’s deputy for 25 years and he retired after 25 years of service a healthy retired man,” said Gregg Varner, an Oconee County resident. “In his 25 years, he had a gun pulled on him one time and there isn’t anything like that there isn’t anything to compare to that.”

Watts was shot during a chase that began with an attempted traffic stop Highway 11. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

“The violence that was done to this awesome deputy in Oconee County is not okay and it won’t ever be okay so we came out tonight just to support his family, show support coming from a sheriff deputy’s family, I count not be here,” Varner said.

To be under the bright lights, with the flag flying above for a moment of silence and prayer.

“There is not much respect as they should get and now there is really a recognition and I pray that this is really turning that around,” Dyar said.

The man suspected of shooting Watts, Gregory Maxwell, was shot by deputies and also remains in the hospital, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the agency investigating the shooting.