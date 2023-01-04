DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Duncan Police Department said a pregnant woman led them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to officers, the chase started in Duncan and ended in Lyman after the Duncan Police Chief tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired tags. The woman did not stop for the Chief, and at some point left the vehicle and ran on foot.

According to officials, the chase was near Groce Road and Little Street in Lyman. The woman being chased told officers that she was pregnant after she was arrested.

The woman was not in labor at the time of her arrest.

EMS and additional female officers were called to the scene for assistance. The woman also has warrants out for her arrest.

