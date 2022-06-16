ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pregnant woman was shot in the head Saturday morning in Belton.

We previously reported that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on James Cox Road around 9:10 a.m.

Deputies said upon arrival, a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries and had to have surgery.

Both the mom and baby are alive in the hospital, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.