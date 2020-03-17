1  of  8
Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for SC following Feb. storms

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – FEMA announced Tuesday President Trump approved federal disaster assistance for the state of South Carolina.

The assistance will go towards state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from Feb. 6-13.

The federal funding will be available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, repairs and replacement facilities damaged in Anderson, Chester, Greenville, Newberry, Pickens and Spartanburg counties, according to FEMA’s news release.

Assistance for State and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required:

  • Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance is available to state and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)
     
  • Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)
     
  • Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by state and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

