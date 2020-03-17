Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for SC following Feb. storms

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – FEMA announced Tuesday President Trump approved federal disaster assistance for the state of South Carolina.

The assistance will go towards state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from Feb. 6-13.

The federal funding will be available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, repairs and replacement facilities damaged in Anderson, Chester, Greenville, Newberry, Pickens and Spartanburg counties, according to FEMA’s news release.

Assistance for State and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required: