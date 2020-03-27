Presbyterian College to complete semester online

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Presbyterian College announced the remainder of the semester will be completed online and commencement ceremonies are postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.

“We’ve made all of our decisions to ensure, as much as we may, students, faculty and staff, as well as the Clinton community, will remain safe during this ongoing pandemic,” President Bob Staton said.

Students who complete requirements to graduate will receive diplomas via mail and an updated plan for the postponed ceremonies will be shared out by April 15.

“My heart goes out to all students, especially the seniors, who were looking forward to spending their last semester on campus. Campus simply won’t be the same without our students,” said Staton.